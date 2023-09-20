This week's Maine foliage report welcomes the beginning of autumn

Early Saturday morning, the fall season will officially begin and we will bid farewell to summer until next year.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry released its second foliage report of the season Wednesday, with a hearty welcome to the beginning of autumn.

Even though fall is right around the corner, color change throughout the state hasn't quite kicked into gear yet, according to this week's report.

"As of September 20, 2023, DACF Maine Forest Service Rangers in northern Maine report very low to low color change (10-30 percent), with very low leaf drop throughout the entire state," the report stated. "But that's about to change!"

Northern Maine typically reaches peak foliage conditions by the last week of September into the first week of October, so we are still on track so far, and even the recent hurricane isn't going to put a damper on future leaf-peeping activities.

"There was concern that the strong winds and rain from Hurricane Lee this past weekend would significantly impact our fall foliage season. Our trees have remained resilient, and leaves remained intact. Now that it's nice and quiet, with autumn arriving this weekend, let's kick back and enjoy the changing season," Gale Ross, Maine's fall foliage spokesperson, said in this week's report.

For more fall foliage updates, be sure to check out the Maine Foliage website weekly.