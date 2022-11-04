Portland chooses its 2022 Monument Square holiday tree

The tree lighting will take place the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Each year Portland residents long await the return of the holiday tree in Monument Square as Thanksgiving and Christmas near.

Well, the wait is almost over.

Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced Thursday that the 2022 Monument Square Tree has been chosen—a 40-foot balsam fir found in Westbrook.

The tree, located at 1040 Methodist Road, will be transported and installed in Monument Square on Nov. 16, the department said.

Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree. The winners and owners of this year's balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi.

The department explained that around 8 a.m. on Nov. 16, Portland forestry crews will arrive on the site where the tree resides. In addition to forestry crews, Shaw Brothers Construction and Keeley Crane Service will also be on-site to help.

The tree will then be cut around 8:30 a.m. and loaded and secured onto a flatbed truck, the department said. From there, it will make its way over to Monument Square for installation.

🌲 Our search for the 2022 Monument Square Tree is over! 🌲 The Monument Square Christmas tree move is planned for... Posted by Portland Maine Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department on Thursday, November 3, 2022

According to Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities, Westbrook police, Portland police, and Portland Parking Control will help escort the tree safely to Monument Square. It's estimated the tree will arrive around 10 a.m.

To help secure and stabilize the tree in Monument Square, the Portland Public Works downtown crew, park rangers, and horticulture crews will take on the fir.

The tree lights won't be installed until the day after, and the tree lighting will take place the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m.