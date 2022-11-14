Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation

Maine's largest city chose its 2022 holiday tree on Nov. 3 and planned to install it in Monument Square on Nov. 16. It will now be installed on Nov. 17.

PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays.

Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.

The city initially planned for the tree to be moved and installed in Monument Square on Nov. 16. Due to upcoming weather concerns, however, the date has now been shifted to the morning of Nov. 17, according to a news release from a city spokesperson on Monday.

The timeline for moving the tree remains the same as the original times.

As of Monday, the tree lighting is set to take place at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25.