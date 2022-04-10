Parts of Maine reach peak fall foliage conditions

As of Wednesday, areas in northern and western Maine are at peak foliage conditions, meaning leaf colors are scattered between 70 and 100 percent.

MAINE, USA — With October finally upon us, fall foliage colors are in full swing throughout the state of Maine.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry released its fourth Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, taking note of the high change in foliage colors seen this past week, especially in northern and western Maine.

As of Wednesday, Maine foliage zones five, six, and seven are now at peak foliage conditions, meaning leaf colors are scattered between 70 and 100 percent, according to this week's report.

Zones three and four are a mix of moderate and high foliage, while zone two is still only moderate, the report said. Zone one is reported as having high foliage levels.

"The peak conditions projected for this upcoming long holiday weekend set us up for one of the best weekends to plan your fall foliage leaf peeping trip to your favorite destinations," Gale Ross, Maine's fall foliage spokesperson, said in this week's report. "The canopies across Maine are showing off their most vibrant colors! The leaves are still clinging to the trees with low leaf drop throughout Maine, which makes for perfect timing for our leaf enthusiasts."

One NEWS CENTER Maine viewer submitted the stunning fall foliage photo seen below through the Near ME feature on the NEWS CENTER Maine app. It was taken in Porter, Maine, along the Ossipee River.

As weekly Foliage Reports ramp up, one Maine brewery decided to recognize them by creating a "Foliage Report" fall ale.

Allagash Brewing Company describes the creation on its website as a "malty and crisp Belgian-style dubbel ale bursting with notes of toffee, caramel, and classic Belgian fruitiness."

The Maine Foliage Instagram account shared the news of the fall ale, writing, "Our friends at Allagash Brewing Company are some of the most Maine-focused and agriculturally-minded brewers we know. And, they know a good thing when they see one like our annual Maine Foliage Reports. Thanks, Allagash."

The ale, made special for leaf peepers, will be available throughout the fall season.