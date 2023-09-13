Maine issues first fall foliage report of the season

Maine fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross, who contributes to each weekly report, said Wednesday that very little color change is being seen so far.

MAINE, USA — As we approach mid-September and begin feeling some cooler air, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry released its first fall Foliage Report of the season Wednesday.

The reports, which make an appearance each fall, are released every Wednesday through late October, providing weekly updates about peak foliage throughout the state. The state is broken up into seven zones to better help leaf peepers know which parts of the state are best to visit each week.

Ross reminded Mainers that color change among tree leaves is dependent upon the weather, and cooler temperatures and shorter days are what we rely on to enhance the progression of leaf colors. Ross also said the substantial rainfall Maine experienced over the summer shouldn't have too much of an impact on the upcoming foliage season.

"This summer, Maine received a considerable amount of rainfall which will enhance the fall colors, unlike the past two seasons when the state's forests were impacted by summer drought. Minimal defoliation in certain tree species may impact color in some areas due to the wetter than normal summer, but it should not have a significant impact on our foliage season," Ross said Wednesday in the report.

Northern Maine (zones 6 and 7) is expected to reach peak foliage conditions by the last week of September into the first week of October. The rest of the state, the report said, will begin to see color progression from north to south in mid-October. By mid- to late-October, coastal Maine should begin reaching peak conditions.

For more updates on this year's fall foliage season, visit the official Maine foliage website here.