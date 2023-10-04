Maine nears peak foliage conditions ahead of holiday weekend

Northern Maine has officially reached peak foliage conditions, and the rest of the state is quickly catching up.

PORTLAND, Maine — With the upcoming holiday weekend approaching, Maine nears closer and closer to reaching peak foliage conditions across the state.

On Wednesday, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said in its fourth Foliage Report of the season that northern Maine has officially reached peak conditions. Foliage Zones 6 and 7 are at peak foliage conditions, while Zones 2 and 5 are at high conditions, set to reach peak by next week.

"As of October 4, DACF Maine Forest Rangers in northern Maine report peak color conditions (70-100 percent) with moderate to low leaf drop (30-50 percent)," the report said.

Maine has also seen a moderate to high color change of 50 to 70 percent, the Maine DACF said.

"The conditions projected for this upcoming long holiday weekend set us up for one of the best weekends to plan your fall foliage outdoor activities with an abundance of events taking place statewide. The fall colors are emerging in the canopies across Maine, and the leaves are still intact, making it perfect timing for leaf-peeping enthusiasts," Maine's fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross said in this week's report.

The rest of Maine can expect to reach peak conditions through mid-October, and coastal Maine is expected to reach peak conditions from mid-to-late October.

For more fall foliage updates, be sure to check out the Maine Foliage website weekly.

You can find the Foliage Zones below:

Zone 7: Northeastern Maine, including Fort Kent, Caribou, and Presque Isle

Zone 6: Northwestern Maine

Northwestern Maine Zone 5: Western mid-Maine, including Greenville, Rangeley, Bethel

Zone 4: Eastern mid-Maine, including Houlton, Millinocket, and Calais

Eastern mid-Maine, including Houlton, Millinocket, and Calais Zone 3: Central and southwestern Maine, including Bangor, Augusta, and Fryeburg

Zone 2: Down East Maine, including Machias, Bar Harbor, and Penobscot Bay

Down East Maine, including Machias, Bar Harbor, and Penobscot Bay Zone 1: Midcoast and south coastal Maine, including Camden, Portland, Kennebunkport, and Kittery