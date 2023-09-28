Northern Maine closes in on peak fall foliage this week

Leaf-peeping enthusiasts can now head on up to The County to see some of the first fall colors of the season.

PORTLAND, Maine — Now that autumn has officially arrived and October is just around the corner, leaf-peeping is beginning in northern Maine.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry released its third Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, reporting moderate color change, about 30 to 50 percent, throughout most of the state. The DACF also said it's seeing low to moderate leaf drop, with less than 50 percent.

This week, northern Maine is on track to reach peak foliage conditions by the first week of October, according to the report, which means leaf-peeping enthusiasts can now head on up to The County to see some of the first fall colors of the season.

"Fall colors in all other areas of the state will occur from north to south through mid-October," the DACF said. Coastal Maine typically reaches peak color during mid-to-late October."

Maine's fall foliage spokesperson, Gale Ross, said the weather and shorter days are a factor in foliage progress across the state.

"It's anticipated that Maine will see warmer temperatures this upcoming week," Ross said in Wednesday's report. "But keep in mind, we are still in the midst of shorter, sunny days, followed by crisp, cool nights without a killing frost, which helps accelerate the beautiful foliage colors that make fall in Maine so special!"

For more fall foliage updates, be sure to check out the Maine Foliage website weekly.