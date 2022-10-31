Haunt ME paranormal investigators return to Vassalboro mill

This wasn't the first time Haunt ME has visited the mill ... and it likely won't be the last.

VASSALBORO, Maine — The town of Vassalboro once thrived around a mill until the mill closed for good in the 1950s.

Local resident Ray Breton bought the 19th-century mill some years ago and has since worked to restore it as a center of community events. But some invisible residents may have come with it.

NEWS CENTER Maine producers Frank Banfi and Emery Eisner met up with the Haunt ME team of paranormal investigators to see if the rumors of hauntings were true.

This wasn't the first time Haunt ME has visited the mill ... and it likely won't be the last.

Part 1 is above. The investigation continued with Part 2:

Carol Cleveland is the Haunt ME "manesologist," or paranormal expert. She had some final thoughts on the night's investigation and some encouragement for others interested in ghost hunting.

Ty Gowen, Haunt ME's analyst, gave us more details on the Estes Method seen in part two. This first part of Gowen's interview also includes the encounter with the mysterious entity known only as the Captain, a spirit the team had encountered previously.

In the second half of his interview, Gowen talked about mill owner Ray Breton's relationship with the location and reflected on his decade of paranormal investigations.

Ashley Brooks, the Haunt ME folklorist, talked about her investigative methods. She explained why she prefers the Estes Method and what she enjoys about paranormal investigations.

Anna Halloran, Haunt ME's antiquarian, explained why there may be a connection between water and paranormal activity. Anna also talked about the team's approach to connecting history with an active location.