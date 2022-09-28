Northern Maine sees uptick in fall foliage

With October on the horizon, northern Maine will reach its peak foliage conditions next week.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry released its third Fall Foliage Report of the year on Wednesday, and the verdict is in: fall foliage is finally on the rise.

According to this week's report, Mainers can thank recent rainy days and cooler nights for the uptick in fall colors now visible across the state.

As of Wednesday, fall colors are mostly being reported in northern and central Maine, while southern Maine still falls in the "very low" category for visible fall foliage.

Maine Zones 6 and 7 are in the "high" foliage category, while Zones 4 and 5 are in the "moderate" category, the report shows.

"With the widespread frost and cooler fall-like temperatures, northern Maine is on cue to reach peak conditions into the first week of October," Gale Ross, Maine's fall foliage spokesperson, said in this week's report. "The colors will be changing daily as the entire state starts going toward peak conditions in the next couple of weeks. We are in the midst of our shorter sunny days followed by our long, cool nights, which brings about the brilliant fall colors that we all so enjoy."

Other areas of Maine from north to south will see peak conditions through mid-October, while coastal Maine will through mid- to late-October, according to Wednesday's report.

Stay tuned each week for more NEWS CENTER Maine fall foliage updates.