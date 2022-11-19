Five recipes to make your Thanksgiving menu stand out

Add a little excitement to basic Thanksgiving dishes this year by creating your own, unique spin on them.

MAINE, USA — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you're looking to mix things up this year and get creative in the kitchen, look no further.

Each year, dishes like cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie, and oven-roasted turkey are expected on the recurring November holiday.

This year, add a little excitement to basic Thanksgiving dishes by creating your own, unique spin on them.

From the turkey to the sides to the desserts, here are some recipes that will leave your guests impressed on Nov. 24.

Traditional brined and roasted turkey

While getting creative and experimenting with new dishes is fun, making sure the turkey—the staple of the Thanksgiving table—is just right is key. We'll save the fun recipes for the sides and desserts. This simple, yet delicious recipe will ensure your turkey comes out perfectly seasoned and will knock your guests out of the park. It includes ingredients such as Bell's poultry seasoning, celery, sage, thyme, rosemary, and more.

Click here to see the full recipe.

Pumpkin chiffon pie

Shake up your original pumpkin pie recipe this year by crafting a pumpkin chiffon pie for added flavor. Whether you use store-bought pie crust or make your own from scratch, this recipe will be sure to shine at the table this Thanksgiving. It includes ingredients such as Knox unflavored gelatin, nutmeg, brown sugar, canned pumpkin, and more.

Click here to view the recipe.

Maple, spice, and cocoa nib roasted carrots

On Thanksgiving, the sides are just as important as the main dish. How could they not be? They fill up most of the plate! This recipe transforms roasted carrots into something spectacular. The maple, spice, and cocoa nib roasted carrots recipe was shared with 207 by a Rockland chef in April and includes ingredients such as maple syrup, sweet smoked paprika, cumin, coriander, grated lemon zest, and more.

To view the full recipe, click here.

Easy-to-make crab dip

While Thanksgiving has its tabletop staples that are popular nationwide, if you're looking to add a Maine twist to your menu, this easy-to-make crab dip is the perfect addition. It's always good to have an appetizer that guests can pick away at throughout the day. This recipe includes ingredients like cream cheese, paprika, mayonnaise, crab meat, green peppers, and more.

Click here to see the recipe.

Candied lemon wheels

Whether you want to make a pie or bundt cake or even strudels for dessert this Thanksgiving, topping it with candied lemon wheels will make it stand out from the rest. This tangy and sweet dessert topper includes the simple ingredients of just lemons, water, and sugar. Of course, though, you need a stovetop to bring it all together and make the magic happen.

Click here to see the full recipe.