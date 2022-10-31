Home in Dover-Foxcroft takes Halloween to the next level

The spooky decorations at the home on Essex Street feature a cemetery, creepy dolls, a giant spider, and much more.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Everyone loves driving through neighborhoods to see the best Halloween decorations. Over the past few weeks, folks near Dover-Foxcroft have noticed an impressive Halloween display on Essex Street.

Randi McKenney decided that this year she wanted to surprise her three kids with something special for Halloween: creating a festive display across her yard.

From a skeleton graveyard to a giant spider, pumpkin throne, and creepy dolls, each glance reveals more detail, with almost all of the props created or decorated by hand.

McKenney said planning for the display started over the summer, but construction began in August.

"Well, I wanted to do something for the kids, kinda like you know when parents take their kids to see Santa or the Easter bunny. I thought it would be cool, they can come and stand with the skeletons or sit on the bench, so just something fun," McKenney said.

McKenney added she already has even bigger plans for next Halloween's decorations. But she's not revealing any of her secrets yet.