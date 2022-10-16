5 cozy Airbnb stays in Maine that are perfect for a winter getaway

For Mainers, living in "Vacationland" year-round comes with its perks.

One advantage is having hundreds of opportunities for booking a "staycation" over the winter holidays.

The state of Maine has an immense amount to do, from hiking mountains to hitching rides on ferries and lounging on beaches. But what Maine also has is an abundance of Airbnb rentals -- spaces and homes people host for others to rent and stay in.

Check out these five Airbnb rentals in Maine that will keep you cozy and "at home" this holiday season:

This quaint cabin will remind you of the good old days, disconnected from technology and fully immersed in nature. Gather around the stove with friends and family indoors or light a fire and roast some s'mores outside. This cabin is $99 per night.

"Private Luxury Mt. View Yurt" in Woodstock, Maine

This unique rental is a yurt, also known as a portable, round tent. Featured with a hot tub, fire pit, and quaint attached deck, this Airbnb fully immersed in nature also has stunning mountain views. The "Private Luxury Mt. View Yurt" is $265 per night.

"Triangle House" in Denmark, Maine

Looking for a unique place to stay this holiday season? This Airbnb rental takes the cake. Built as an A-frame cabin, it's the ultimate Maine wildlife retreat. Take in the great outdoors, sipping a steaming hot cup of coffee on the upper or lower deck of the triangle-shaped home. You can stay in the "Triangle House" for $122 per night.

If you're not afraid of heights and love taking in the views, this treehouse-style Airbnb is the perfect rental for your holiday "staycation." The first floor is as high as 20 feet off the ground, with the sleeping loft about 40 feet off the ground. There are trails surrounding this suspended outdoor retreat, leading to a pond, a stream, and more. This rental is $207 per night.

"Crooked Reflections, Riverside Retreat" in Norway, Maine

This Airbnb rental is the perfect combination of luxury, nature, and simplicity. This cabin features a remote landscape in the wilderness, with the addition of a hot tub, a see-through fireplace, and an updated indoor space that mixes modern and rustic. Even better, it sits alongside a babbling river. To stay here, it is $461 per night.

To view more Airbnb rentals in Maine, click here.



