Regulators delay action on trackers for lobster boats

The lobster board will take up the matter again at its spring meeting.

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators will be taking up a plan to require lobstermen to install electronic trackers on their boats this spring.

The American Lobster Management Board discussed the plan this week before deciding more time is needed to evaluate the issues.

Maine Public reports that scientists and conservationists support the electronic tracking program.

But lobstermen are concerned about the proposal’s cost, purpose and privacy.