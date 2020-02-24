WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are searching for a critical missing 10-year-old boy last seen Sunday afternoon in Northwest, D.C.

Ayden Linthicum was last reported seen on the 1700 block of 7th Street around 4:40 p.m., police said.

Linthicum is described as a bi-racial boy with black hair and brown eyes and a light complexion. Police said he is 4'8" and weighs about 75 pounds.

He was last wearing a grey and black coat with 'Reebok' written on the sleeve, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Police ask anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact the department's Youth and Family Services at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

