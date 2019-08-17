PHIPPSBURG, Maine — Led by locals dressed as Popham colony founder George Popham and other historic figures, a handful of children paraded from Fort Baldwin to the beach near Fort Popham Friday night to celebrate the founding of Popham colony in 1607.

Just before dusk, the annual Flare Night event drew hundreds of seasonal and year-round residents alike to the beach near Spinneys Restaurant at

As a bonfire grew, flares sold prior to the parade were set in sand across the beach, while others lit up windows at Fort Popham and still others blazed from across the Kennebec River in Georgetown.

Alex Popham King, George Popham's "first cousin, 14 times removed," said he flies to Maine each year to join the celebration.

"It's a bit of an odd spectacle, but it gets the people involved and it's a slice of Maine history that's unique," said Steve Norris, who for years has dressed as George Popham to lead the parade.