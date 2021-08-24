National Wildlife Federation showcases Maine man's photography

Glenn Michaels' photo of a pelican at Hilton's Head will be featured in the National Wildlife Federation's holiday card.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The view through a lens has been photographer Glenn Michaels’ life. It started in college when he signed up for the photography program and "fell in love" and continued on for his first professional job working for ABC News.

"I learned the importance of speed, they send you out to get a photograph - you have to get it. You can not come back without one," explained Michaels who now uses that speed and stealth to capture the wildlife just outside his door.

In retirement, Michaels moved to Brunswick, which he has called home for the last four years and he's adjusted his focus to nature. Michaels goes out on shoots several times a week, usually for around four hours, capturing hundreds of images of wildlife, including birds to which he is particularly fond of.

Earlier this year, Michaels found out that a picture of a pelican, that he photographed one early morning at Hilton's Head, was selected by the National Wildlife Foundation to be featured on their holiday card for 2021. Michaels photo of a resting pelican with drops of water falling from his beak beat out hundreds of others. It's a great honor and one Michaels is enjoying.

This is only Michaels' second year entering pictures in the photo contest.