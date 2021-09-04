Marine is remembered at Great State of Maine Air Show

The Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey is like the one Capt. Benjamin Cross was helping to fly during an aviation training accident off the coast of Australia in 2017.

The Great State of Maine Air Show this weekend is honoring a Marine who died four years ago.

Cross, of Bethel, and two other Marines died. The tilt-rotor aircraft can take off vertically like a helicopter and then fly like an airplane at about 350 mph.

"Air shows have been a tradition for nearly six decades in Brunswick. The first air show featuring the Blue Angels coincided with a visit to Maine by President John F. Kennedy in 1962," according to the Associated Press.