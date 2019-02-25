GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man's kindness helped a group of Girl Scouts both get out of the cold and reach their cookies goals!

Kayla Dillard posted on Facebook a photo and a brief discussion about what happened up in Greenville earlier this month.

She said he initially purchased seven packs of cookies from two girls who were selling the goodies outside a store. He gave them $40, and told them to "keep the change."

However, he came back to the table and told them to pack up their cookies, and explained, "I'm taking them so y'all can get out of the cold."

All told, he spent $540.

"What an amazing soul!!" Dillard wrote.

Dillard did not say if she knew who the man was.