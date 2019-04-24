PORTLAND, Maine — A relic on a national pilgrimage across the United States stopped in Maine on Tuesday. Dozens paid their respects to Saint Jean Vianney's Incorrupt Heart at Immaculate Conception in Portland.

The heart of Saint Jean Vianney was taken from the saint's body after his death to recognize his passion for God and humanity and has remained intact for 150 year. Vianney died August 4, 18-59 at the age of 73.

The Shrine of Arts in France entrusted the relic to the Knights of Columbus for the tour.

The custodian of the relic, Evan Holquin, says that this is something that you rarely get to experience in the United States.