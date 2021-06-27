Mainers asked for suggestions for Bicentennial Time Capsule

The commission wants to preserve items from our era for future Mainers. The deadline to submit is Aug. 13.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bicentennial Commission wants to hear from residents about what should go to the state’s official Bicentennial Time Capsule.

The commission wants to preserve items from our era for future Mainers to rediscover upon the state’s 300th anniversary, a hundred years from now, in the year 2120.

Sen. Bill Diamond, chairman of the Maine Bicentennial Commission told the Associated Press: “We look forward to receiving creative and thoughtful suggestions for the ‘People’s Choice’ time capsule items.”

The commission will review the submissions and present suggestions for a vote in the fall. The Bicentennial Time Capsule will be dedicated and sealed in a December ceremony in Augusta.