NORFOLK, Va. — Remember those beloved childhood Saturday mornings where you'd get out of bed, pour your favorite cereal and sit in front of the TV to watch cartoons in your pajamas?

Well, Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk wants to recreate those days with a new, special brew.

On Saturday, March 2 in an all-day event, Smartmouth will be hosting their "Saturday Morning All Day" event where the brewery plans to debut a brand new IPA.

According to its website, the Saturday Morning IPA is made with pounds of marshmallows and tropical fruity Calypso hops -- a spin on the fan favorite cereal, Lucky Charms.

They say "the result is magically ridiculous!"

From noon to 10 p.m. on March 2 at Smartmouth's Norfolk location, you'll get a chance to taste the beer while playing some board games, reading comic books from Local Heroes comic book stand and even dress up as your favorite cartoon character or superhero in a cosplay contest!

