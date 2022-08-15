'He reads his Bible every day': Former President Jimmy Carter makes rare appearance ahead of 98th birthday

President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter made a rare public appearance this past weekend in Plains, Georgia, ahead of the First Lady's birthday on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLAINS, Georgia — Former President and First Lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter made a rare public appearance in Plains, Georgia, this past weekend.

They chatted with folks for over an hour as the Friends of the Carter's group dedicated a giant butterfly statue to honor former First Lady Rosalynn's birthday this week.

The new statue has eight limbs and 18 butterflies that hover over the greenery, thus signifying 8/18. She will turn 95 on Thursday.

The statue is part of the Rosalynn Carter Children's garden and sits in the field next to her childhood home.

Jimmy Carter has a birthday coming up in October. He will hit 98 years old.

Tim Buchanon, with the Friends of the Carters organization, says President Carter is in good health.

"He reads his Bible every day, is engaged in family meetings and chimes in on decisions related to the Carter Center in Atlanta," Buchanan said.

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States; after the White House, he headed home to Plains in 1981.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 as he worked to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

Jimmy and Rosalynn recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. Jimmy Carter has had some health scares in his 90s; he most recently fell and broke his left hip in 2019. He is also a brain cancer survivor.