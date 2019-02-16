PORTLAND, Maine — Jasper is a sucker for ear scratches and treats. The 4 and a half month old puppy is this week's featured pet on Fetch ME a Home.

The folks at Passion for Pets introduced Jasper on Saturday. They say the Sherperd/Husky mix was brought to Maine from a shelter in Texas where he was scheduled to be euthanized.

Jasper appears to be a quick learner. He already knows how to sit and his foster family is teaching him to 'stay,' too. They also say he gets along great with their other dog and cat.

If his paws and long tail are any indication of what's to come, Jasper is going to be a large dog, possibly around 80 lbs. Despite his size, his foster family says he loves to cuddle just like a little dog might.

If you're interested in finding out more about Jasper, you can log onto the Passion for Pets website or visit their page on Facebook.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.