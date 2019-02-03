PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for a little pup who is equally excited about curling up on your lap as he about going out for walks around the neighborhood, then Bay may be for you.

The 3 year old mix-breed is available for adoption through Lucky Pup Rescue. His foster mom says the 15 pound pup gets along great with other dogs and is crate trained, too.

Bay became available for adoption after his owners in Arkansas never returned to pick him up from a pet sitter. Now he's in Maine and rescuers here hope to find him a forever home.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.