FARMINGTON, Maine — An 8-year-old horse named Air Force Grad, got his exercise yesterday during Maine's largest snowstorm of the season when he escorted his owners to the local McDonalds drive-thru.

Mike and Charlene Cushing of Farmington were in need of some hot chocolate Sunday, Jan. 20, during the stormy weather so they hitched up their standardbred and galloped over to the local McDonald's.

Steven Wilson works for the couple and captured their hot cocoa drive-thru run on camera.

Air Force Grad is raced all over Maine at local fairs and racetracks.