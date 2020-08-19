Boy with Maine roots sings with kids from across the US at the DNC

Henry said his family started crying when they saw him on national television Monday night, “It really dawned on me how amazing this was when I got like 50 million pictures of myself sent to me from all of my friends and family.”

Commonwealth Youthchoirs founder Steve Fisher said he only had about ten days to get the group together for the DNC but wanted to make sure each state was represented. "So the kids that you saw, quite a few of them were my 800 kids because it's really amazing when you ask, how many kids have real ties to different states," explained Fisher. "Then we looked at all the states with which we had no ties and we called up the choirs that we knew in those states, and sure enough in the Northern Mariana Islands, one of the seven U.S. territories, we found a choir and a singer and there she was up on the screen with Henry, representing Maine."