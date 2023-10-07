New North Carolina community will require American flags on all homes

Fankhauser said each resident will be given an American flag upon moving in and will have agreed to display it in front of their homes at all times.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A new community in Gastonia, North Carolina, set to welcome new residents by early 2024, is causing quite a stir online.

The 43-home neighborhood called 1776 Gastonia has just completed its infrastructure. The made-to-order homes will be available for purchase in the next few months.

Here's the talker: Each home will be required to fly an American flag in front of their homes.

"We're handling the American flag like an architectural element," Brock Fankhauser, the owner and founder of Great American Homes, said. "We are installing it similarly to a fixture."

Fankhauser said each resident will be given an American flag upon moving in and will have agreed to display it in front of their homes at all times. Though, Fankhauser stressed his community is not associated with any particular political party.

"I've also said it's very important for us to distance ourselves from any political movement, any political party, and any political figures," he said. "We are completely detached from that."

Fankhauser said he knows his community is not for everyone, but said anyone is welcome. He said every prospective homebuyer will be aware of the HOA requirements before moving in.

"And so those that agree with what we're doing will know it upfront," he said. "Those that may not agree with it will know about it upfront, and it will come as a secret to nobody."

He also said it's not uncommon in communities for people 55 years of age and over, especially in the Carolinas, to have a theme.

"You can find themes that highlight amenities like golf courses and pickleball," he said. "You can find amenities that have margaritas as a pronounced symbol of their community. This one's a little bit different in that we want the overarching story to be civic-minded."

1776 Gastonia plans to also find ways to give back to the community. Fankhauser said for every home built, they will donate one home mortgage to a wounded veteran.

"We've already selected the couple who are going to be the first recipients of this," he said. "It's Sgt. Peter Clark and his wife, Army Specialist Kelly Clark. They were presented three weeks ago with this gift."

WCNC Charlotte spoke with several lawyers who said this process is legal because 1776 Gastonia will have a covenant that lays out the specific regulations when it comes to displaying an American flag in front of their homes.

"When you are buying a home, it behooves you to take a look at the homeowners association records, the documents and covenants that cover you, when you move in there," attorney Gary Mauney said.

