Zac Brown Band to hit the stage at Fenway Park in 2023

The band is set to hit the stage at Fenway Park on their 2023 "From the Fire Tour."

BOSTON — Zac Brown Band announced their 2023 "From the Fire Tour" on Monday with dates in North America and abroad.

According to the band's website, the multi-platinum band consists of eight members: Zac Brown, the founder and lead vocalist, Coy Bowles, Clay Cook, Daniel de los Reyes, Jimmy De Martini, Chris Fryar, John Driskell Hopkins, and Matt Mangano.

"From the Fire Tour" was announced following the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning band's 2022 "Out in the Middle Tour," as well as the release of their album "The Comeback (Deluxe)," which was released on Sept. 30, a news release from Live Nation said Monday.

Zac Brown Band is set to hit the stage at Fenway Park on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The band played at Fenway Park on their 2022 tour, and according to Live Nation, they "hold the record for most consecutive sold-out shows with 13" at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Zac Brown Band was also officially the third artist to be inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining only Billy Joel and Paul McCartney, the release said.

The "From the Fire Tour" will kick off in Ohio on June 30 and run until November, including over 30 shows, the release stated.

"The tour will showcase Zac Brown Band’s one-of-a-kind, southern rock style, serving as an ode to fans and those that have lent a helping hand to pull this country out from the fire of these past few years and helped us all get back on our feet and unify as one," Live Nation wrote in the release.

"This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” Zac Brown said in Monday's release. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. on the band's website.

With Citi being the official card of the 2023 tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program starting on Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. until Dec. 15 at 10 p.m., according to the release.

You can find more information about the Citi presale tickets here.

In addition to Citi Entertainment presale tickets, the "Zamily" Legacy Fan Club presale starts on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m., and the "Zamily" Legacy Fan Club general presale starts on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

The VIP presale begins on Dec. 14 at 12 p.m., and the Spotify presale starts on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.

For more information about Zac Brown Band and their 2023 tour, click here.