Yo-Yo Ma gives an impromptu performance in Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine — People who visited the Jordan Pond House in Acadia National Park got quite a treat Thursday afternoon.

Grammy award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma was an invited guest of the Wabanaki Nations and Acadia Park.

Around noon, the famous cellist and his pianist did a small performance for the people who were at the Jordan Pond House to pay tribute to the indigenous people of the Wabanaki Nations.

Friday morning, Yo-Yo Ma met with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland while she was visiting the Wabanaki people for a sunrise performance in the park.