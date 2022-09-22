World-class skaters set to perform in Portland, Rockport

The ice dancing performing arts company, Ice Dance International, made its second stop on a 12-stop tour at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — World-class skaters took to the ice to perform in Dover-Foxcroft.

The show, "Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice," includes ten world-class figure skaters, including Grand Prix Final and two-time U.S. champion Alissa Czisny and U.S. Open champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker.

This tour marks the organization's eighth season and the first series of performances since COVID shut them down in 2020.

The performers hope “Grace” helps bring communities together after the pandemic and makes them think about what the word grace means individually and to those around us.

“I hope that people take away from this show, not just a great skating show, but something that transports them and makes them feel something deeply and connects them more deeply to their community and also to their own selves,” Douglas Webster, executive and artistic director of Ice Dance International, said.

Ice Dance International will also be performing “Grace” in Portland on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Troubh Ice Arena and in Rockport on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Midcoast Recreation Center.

“I always find that watching a live event of any sort, whether it’s music or theatre or dance or skating, I find that it is inspiring. And you never know what can inspire you, so you have to get out there and meet people and see things and get inspired.” Alissa Czisny said.

Check out the Ice Dance International schedule below:

Sept. 23: Portland, ME, Troubh Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24: Norwood, MA, The Skating Club of Boston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25, Rockport, ME, Midcoast Recreation Center, 3 p.m.

Sept. 30, Wilkes-Barre, PA, Toyota SportsPlex, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: West Orange, NJ, Richard J. Codey Arena, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Lake Placid, NY, The Olympic Center, 2:30 p.m. (as part of the Dick Button Festival of Artistic Skating)

Oct. 6: Manchester, NH, St. Anselm College 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Dover, NH, Dover Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: Conway, NH, Ham Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: Nashua, NH, Conway Arena, 3 p.m.

"Grace" is 90 minutes, including one intermission.