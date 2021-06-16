Winslow woman wins almost 900K in 'Don’t Miss Your Shot' Sweepstakes

Kay Spofford says she got vaccinated 'as soon as possible to protect her patients who have serious kidney disease, as well as her loved ones and community.'

Governor Janet Mills announced the winner of the COVID-19 Vaccinationland Sweepstakes Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, Gov. Mills congratulated Kay Spofford, 60, of Winslow for being selected as the grand prize winner of $896,809 in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot program, which was created on June 16, 2021., to get Mainers vaccinated against the coronavirus that shut down the world in 2020.

“It still feels surreal that I’m the winner of the sweepstakes,” said Spofford, a dietician in Maine. She also added that said she got her vaccine "as soon as possible to protect her patients who have serious kidney disease, as well as her loved ones and community."

Gov. Mills said “On this Fourth of July, I thank Kay and all Maine people who have rolled up their sleeves to declare their independence from COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated already, there’s still no better time to take this critical step to help Maine put the pandemic behind us.”