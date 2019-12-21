PORTLAND, Maine — Who doesn’t love chocolate? Whether you like to indulge in milk or dark, sweet or bitter, creamy or hard, Dean’s Sweets in Portland creates a unique piece of art with each sweet bite.

At the heart of the business, Maine Chocolatier, Dean Bingham, says he started making truffles "as a somewhat casual, somewhat serious sideline. Bigham who runs the chocolate business alongside his wife, says he became serious about the art of making chocolate after the recession slowed down his design business. That was 15-years-ago and only two truffles in their repertoire.

Making truffles at Dean's Sweets in Portland

Today, Dean’s Sweets specializes in 25 different truffles, caramels, chocolate molds and much more. The chocolatier credits his career as an architect for his precision when hand-dipping each chocolate himself. He says he pays close attention to "proportion, texture, hue, and above all, taste." He says people are always amazed to see the finished truffles.

So we had to ask the chocolatier why he loves making chocolate? "This is a happy business and I’m good at it,” says Bingham. According to scientists, the creamy treat releases positive chemicals in the brain.

A famous movie once coined the phrase, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get." While that may be true, you can guarantee it will be nut-free at Dean’s Sweets.