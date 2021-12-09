When to pick your pumpkins and how to make them last through Halloween

Picking them at the right time prevents them from rotting too quickly.

YARMOUTH, Maine — This time of year, everything is coming up pumpkins! From the spice in your coffee to the decorations at your door, Americans just love those orange gourds.

For those of you growing pumpkins in your garden, the tendency is to wait as long as possible to pick them, thinking they will have time to get even bigger on the vine. But Tom Estabrook, of Estabrook's in Yarmouth says there are key indicators that the time has come to pick.

"With all the rain we've had, many people are getting powdery mildew on their pumpkin plants", Estabrook says. If you see white or grayish spots forming on your leaves, you have it. Estabrook says "That mildew can work it's way into the pumpkin and cause it to rot. So go ahead an pick your pumpkins at that point."

You should also pick your pumpkins while the stems are still green. If you wait until the stems turn brown, the area at the base of the stem has started to rot right where it meets the pumpkin, which also shortens the pumpkin's shelf life.