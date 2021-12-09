When to pick your pumpkins and how to make them last through Halloween

YARMOUTH, Maine — This time of year, everything is coming up pumpkins! From the spice in your coffee to the decorations at your door, Americans just love those orange gourds.
For those of you growing pumpkins in your garden, the tendency is to wait as long as possible to pick them, thinking they will have time to get even bigger on the vine. But Tom Estabrook, of Estabrook's in Yarmouth says there are key indicators that the time has come to pick.
"With all the rain we've had, many people are getting powdery mildew on their pumpkin plants", Estabrook says. If you see white or grayish spots forming on your leaves, you have it. Estabrook says "That mildew can work it's way into the pumpkin and cause it to rot. So go ahead an pick your pumpkins at that point."
You should also pick your pumpkins while the stems are still green. If you wait until the stems turn brown, the area at the base of the stem has started to rot right where it meets the pumpkin, which also shortens the pumpkin's shelf life.
If you grow or buy big pumpkins to carve out Jack- O-Lanterns, there is a trick for protecting the inside of the pumpkin from rot. "Coat it with Vaseline or petroleum jelly" Estabrook says. He suggests you coat the inside and all the edges of the mouth nose and eyes. But the real key he says is using a battery operated candle. "The heat of a real candle will melt the vaseline, and start the rotting process." Estabrook goes on to say, "You can use a real candle the night of Halloween, because you don't expect your Jack-O-Lantern to last too much beyond that anyway."