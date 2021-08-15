What to do with your plants when it's this hot outside

Tom Estabrook disspells some myths about when and how to water

Don't wait until your plants wilt to water them. The damage is likely already done. You have to stay ahead of the watering.

In this segment, Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's in Yarmouth has some hints...

Among them: Make sure all the hot water runs out of your garden hose before you water the lawn or plants because scalding water can scorch the plants.

Water at the base, but if the plant is still struggling, you can mist it.