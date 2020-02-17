WESTBROOK, Maine — Oakley the golden retriever lives in Westbrook with her owner, Andrey Martin.

Martin describes her dog as, "crazy! She's sassy and very opinionated. She's a ball of energy."

The 8-month-old puppy likes jumping around and pouncing on the floor and Martin's bed. One time, while doing this, Martin took out her phone and filmed the wild pup. She posted the video onto her Instagram page for "Retriever Day." Soon after, the video started getting a lot of attention.

"People were commenting on the video, saying 'this has to go viral!'"

Those excited viewers were onto something.

A video of Oakley bustin' a move has now gotten more than 27 million views on the popular app Tik Tok. Even pop star Justin Bieber shared the video.

Oakley isn't just on Tik Tok, she has her own Instagram page as well: https://www.instagram.com/oakleythegoldenpuppy_/

