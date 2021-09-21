Waterfront Concerts is giving free Brad Paisley tickets to community heroes

Two tickets will be given to community heroes and their spouse or family member to Saturday's Brad Paisley concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — Waterfront Concerts wants to thank workers in the community who have served others over the past 18 months by giving them two free tickets.

Community Heroes Night will take place at the Brad Paisley show Saturday night. It's the last content of the season at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

Pat Shaw with Waterfront Concerts said they try and do this every year because it’s a great way to give back to the community, but this year, they are opening it up to even more workers.

"In the past, we’ve done military and first responders," Shaw said. "Obviously, I think the way the last 18 months have gone we wanted to open it up to more individuals and show our appreciation for everything they are doing for us and trying to keep everybody safe and healthy and we certainly appreciate that."

Shaw said the free ticket offer is good for the following workers who have served others over the past 18 months, often at their own personal risk:

Medical and healthcare workers

Protective service workers (law enforcement, fire, dispatcher, and EMTs)

Educational professionals (teachers, school staff, etc.)

Healthcare practitioners

Those in technical occupations (e.g. doctors, registered nurses, and pharmacists)

Health-support workers (e.g nursing assistants and home health aides)

Shaw said they also extended the free ticket offer to military members, which includes active, retired, reserve, and veterans.

To claim two free tickets for you and your spouse or immediate family member, visit the Community Heroes Ticket Booth, which will be located across the street from the entrance to Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, on Saturday after 3:00 p.m. You will be asked to show your organization's ID.