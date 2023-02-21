Watch: Trailer released for new 'Boston Strangler' movie starring Keira Knightley

The film follows reporters Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole who broke the story of the Boston Strangler, responsible for killing 13 women in the 1960s.

The movie follows reporters Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole who broke the story of the Boston Strangler at personal risk and challenged the sexism of the era.

In the 1960s, single women across Massachusetts were targeted by a serial killer and rapist. When everything was over, 11 women had been killed.

The case, investigated by five different district attorney's offices, baffled law enforcement because of the spread-out locations of the victims. Eventually, a convicted rapist named Albert DeSalvo gave a jailhouse confession to the crime and provided details on the 11 victims.

He was later found dead in his cell under "mysterious circumstances" in 1973.

The horrific events already inspired one film in 1968 called "The Boston Strangler."

Filming took place in different locations around Massachusetts, including Boston's South End.

The movie will release on Hulu on March 17.