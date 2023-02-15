Watch: Movie based on Stephen King story releasing in March

Get ready for a new "Children of the Corn" movie, based on a 1977 Stephen King short story of the same name.

MAINE, USA — March may not be the month people typically associate with horror movies, but a new film based on a Stephen King story is coming out at the start of the month.

"Children of the Corn" has been scheduled to release in select theaters on March 3 before being put on the streaming service Shudder on March 21. It's based on a short story King published in 1977.

This newest version of "Children of the Corn" garnered attention during production for being one of the first movies to complete filming during the COVID pandemic when much of the U.S. had locked down.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported "Children of the Corn" actually premiered there in October 2020. But since many of the nation's movie theaters were still closed because of COVID, the film was unable to open nationwide.

Director Kurt Wimmer oversaw the movie's shoot in Australia during the pandemic. The crew and cast isolated and worked through numerous safety protocols, the Herald-Tribune reported.

In January, Deadline reported "Children of the Corn" was licensed to RLJE and Shudder, with releases set for March.

Here's the synopsis for King's original short story:

"Burt and Vicky are traveling through Nebraska on their way to California on a vacation meant to save their failing marriage. After being involved in an accident in which they run over a young boy who ran into the road, they take the body to Gaitlin, a small and isolated community nearby. The story centers on their encounters with the strange citizens of Gaitlin and the entity they call 'He Who Walks Behind the Rows'."

"Children of the Corn" has been adapted several times with the original movie premiering in 1984. In total, the story has been adapted into 11 movies, including various sequels and this latest remake.