CONNECTICUT, USA — Technology changes so fast it can be a challenge for even the savviest person to stay on top of the latest innovations. And that challenge can sometimes seem insurmountable for someone of an older generation.

Such was the case in Connecticut when great-grandmother Bridget, who will be 81 in March, was visiting her daughter's home and just wanted to hear a good tune.

NEWS CENTER Maine NEWS CENTER Maine. 280K likes. NEWS CENTER Maine is the NBC affiliate for the Portland-Auburn/Bangor markets which includes Northern, Southern Maine and Eastern New Hampshire. Visit...

Her daughter introduced her to Amazon's Alexa, and even though Bridget could not quite get the gist of it, she did not let that slow her down from cutting a rug right there in the living room.

Bridget doesn't let herself get too frustrated with her technological shortfalls. She keeps her cool, even referring to Alexa as "hon."

Thank you, Bridget, for giving us all a little laugh.