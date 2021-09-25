Vendors hold event after Common Ground Fair cancelled

“There are folks who plan two years out for it and now have a lot of products they are struggling to sell."

UNITY, MAINE, Maine — There’s no Common Ground Fair this weekend because of the pandemic, but vendors are staging an alternative.

Several longtime Common Ground participants banded together to organize smaller events at venues scattered around Unity on Saturday.

They’d dubbed it the Fall for Saturday's Tour.

About a half-dozen vendors are participating. They say it’s not fall in Maine without the fair, which is sponsored by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. Colleen Maguire, co-owner of TradeHers Market, said she and a number of other farms and businesses were ready with products, staffing, volunteers, and equipment before the fair was canceled.