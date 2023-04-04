US Air Force band performs in Maine

From opera to ragtime, anthems to national songs, the U.S. Air Force band delighted crowds.

BANGOR, Maine — The United States Air Force Band performed in front of a packed auditorium Monday night at the Bangor High School.



The band is based in Washington D.C. but tours several times a year across the country. This time around the tour included a few stops in Maine.

Band members are honored to represent the 68,000 active-duty guards, reserves, and civilian airmen all over the globe, hoping to bring "a little bit" of the Air Force to communities through music.

“Our goal is to honor our nations veterans, to inspire citizens to a heightened sense of service, and to connect communities together, and we bring the best of the Air Force to those communities through the power of music,” Senior Master Sgt. Brooke Emery said.

The evening of music culminated with a tribute "Armed Service Medley" to all veterans.