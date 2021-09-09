UMaine's Zillman Art Museum unveils new gallery space

The museum's new exhibit features five new contemporary art galleries.

BANGOR, Maine — The University of Maine's Zillman Art Museum in Bangor unveiled it's new exhibit space in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The University said the expansion was made possible thanks in part to a $1.3 million donation from the museum's namesakes, Donald and Linda Zillman, longtime Maine residents before moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Several other individuals and foundations contributed an additional $300,000 to the project.

The five new galleries display contemporary collections from a number of nationally recognized artists from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, and Miami. Artwork from an artist based out of the Czech Republic is also on display.

Don and Linda Zillman said they are thrilled to see this new exhibit come to life. They drove from Sante Fe to Bangor for Thursday's opening.

"Particularly, we are wanting it to be a place that young people, of kindergarten age on, get their exposure to art. I just dream of, you know, here are the young people coming in and taking a look at that guy over there, the dog, and saying, 'This is neat! I could do this' or, 'I would like to do this.' Or even, 'If I don't feel the capability of doing it, I want to be able to enjoy this for the rest of my life,'" Don said.

The galleries expand the museum's space by 42%. The new exhibits on display include: Anne Arnold: The Soul of It; Shona Macdonald: tender land; Open Lens: Photographs from the Collection; Sidney Russell: The Big Stitch; Emily Eveleth: Future Possessive; Roman Franc: Watch the Birdie; Amy Stein: Domesticated; and Inflorescence: Works from the Collection.