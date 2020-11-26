Two Mainers in the running for 'Greatest Baker of 2020,' and they need your votes!

Jennifer Heath of Westbrook is a finalist in the cookie section of the competition. Katie Foss of Freeport is running in the cake category.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Two Mainers are still in the running in a worldwide competition called "Greatest Baker of 2020." Out of thousands of participants, Jennifer Heath of Westbrook and Katie Foss, who works out of Freeport, are talented bakers with dreams of winning the title and all that comes with it. The grand prize in the competition is $10,000.

Heath is a finalist in the cookie category of the contest. She has been baking cookies for about two years and runs Jenny Sprankles Confections out of her home in Westbrook. Her beautiful creations are made to order, baked from scratch, and decorated to perfection.

Heath is a former teacher who discovered her talent for baking when she began working in the bakery of a grocery store. Today, when she's not fulfilling orders for her business, she says she loves baking for loved ones to bring them joy.

Heath hopes to one day combine her love of teaching and baking by teaching cookie-making classes.

To vote for Jennifer Heath, click here.

Katie Foss has a shop up in Freeport called Cakes By Katie's Kitchen.