PORTLAND, Maine — A little more than two years after a disappointing announcement, a classic American singer is making his way to Maine.

Merrill Auditorium has announced that Tony Bennett will be bringing the "I Left My Heart" tour to Portland on October 24, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14 at 10 a.m. online and at noon over the phone and in person. To access pre-sale tickets, you must join Merrill Auditorium's email list.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, August 16 -- also at 10 a.m. online and at noon in person or over the phone.

This is the first tour the 93-year-old has scheduled for Portland since his original stop for a show at Merrill in 2017 was cancelled. At the time, the Portland Press Herald reported about the change of events for the May 11 concert, saying Bennett had contracted a cold virus and was advised not to travel.

According to Merrill Auditorium's Facebook page, the singer did put on a make-up show September 28 that year.

In his career, Bennett (who was originally born Anthony Dominick Benedetto) has won 19 Grammy Awards and sold tens of millions of records. He is also one of only a handful of artists to have new albums that have charted in every decade since the 1950's.

Bennett was named a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2005 and an NEA Jazz Master in 2006. He's also received a Citizens of the World Award from the United Nations and a Billboard Magazine Century Award.

In 2017, Bennett was given The Gershwin Prize by the Library of Congress, becoming the first singer to receive the honor.

