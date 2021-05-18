Tom Brady reportedly working on unscripted series with Fox

The Buccaneers quarterback launched his own production company, 199 Productions, in March of last year.

With seven Super Bowl wins and a successful health and fitness empire under his belt, superstar Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. In fact, he's trying his hand at something completely new--television.

Brady is reportedly working with Fox on an unscripted series, the network announced Monday.

“We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” said Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, according to Deadline.

While not many details are known about the upcoming show, Deadline says Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content may be involved.

The G.O.A.T. himself launched his own production company, 199 Productions, in March of last year.

Brady's teammate and close friend, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to the world of entertainment. He is currently a team captain on CBS' Game On!, where world champions, celebrities, and comedians face off in competition.

We don't know what Brady's series will look like yet, but you can be sure we'll tune in.