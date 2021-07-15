x
Entertainment

Tickets to Garth Brooks New England concert on sale Friday

The country superstar Garth Brooks will make his first-ever stop at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tickets for Garth Brooks’ October 9, 2021 concert at Gillette Stadium go on sale Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can also get in the waiting room beginning at 9 a.m. for a chance to be the first in line to secure their seats.

Brooks, a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will play Gillette Stadium for the first time and return to the Boston area for the first time in six years. 

Brooks has previously played in Boston at the TD Garden.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has shattered attendance records across the country, setting all-time attendance records in over 75 cities thus far.

Tickets can only be purchased in one of three ways:

UNSCRIPTED | GARTH BROOKS GILLETTE STADIUM CONCERT FULL INTERVIEW

