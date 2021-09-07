A sight to remember for thousands who visited Spanish Ship 'Nao Santa Maria' in Bucksport

You can visit The Santa Maria in Bucksport until Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — It was a sight to remember for the thousands of people who visited the Tall Ship Nao Santa Maria in Bucksport Saturday.

In a press release, James Gillway, the town manager said, “The maritime attraction drew guests from around the state who enjoyed the welcoming hospitality of the small riverfront community and the spectacular views of the ship against the background of Fort Knox and the towering Penobscot Narrows Bridge.”

With thousands of people in town, the businesses in the area also experienced an influx of visitors.

You can visit The Santa Maria in Bucksport until Wednesday, July 14, 2021.