Whoopie Pie Festival draws thousands of attendees to Dover-Foxcroft

Shaw’s Supermarket won for best whoopie pie flavor: The Cream Cheese Delight whoopie pie.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published June 23.

Despite the rain, thousands came out Saturday to celebrate Maine's iconic dessert at the 14th Annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival in downtown Dover-Foxcroft.

One of the festival organizers, Patrick Myers, said although the rain kept some bakers and people at home, the turnout "didn’t disappoint.”

Six thousand whoopie pie lovers participated in whoopie pie eating contests, voted for their favorite bakers, played games, and much more. While tasting and judging whoopie pies might sound like a dream gig, Myers said it’s a lot of work. But for the bakers, it’s "a source of pride and bragging rights,” he added.

The People's Choice Award went to Maggie’s Munchies of Greenville, New Hampshire.

In the traditional whoopie pie judged categories, first place went to Vail’s Custom Cakes in Dover-Foxcroft, Valley View Orchard Pies in Oxford came in second and Freshies Markets, located statewide, won third.

The winner of the healthiest whoopie pie was Katherine’s Bakery and Café in Norway.