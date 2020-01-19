MAINE, USA — Mainers love laughing at the struggles that come with living in this state, many of which are weather-related. Few things provide better comic relief when it comes to dealing with a Maine snow storm than Flooded Cellar's "The Snowblower Song."

"You want to use the snowblower so you don't have to shovel it all but half the time the thing won't start," Flooded Cellar Lyricist Dennis Barker said. "Finally we thought 'this is a song.'"

Flooded Cellar used to perform live on a more consistent basis. But as band members have gotten older, their act has shifted almost entirely to YouTube.

"We like to say we're famous from Sweden to Stoneham," Barker said of the band, which is based in the Lovell/Sweden region of Western Maine.

Barker said it took him about a week to write the lyrics to "The Snowblower Song" and then another day and a half for the band to record and edit the video.

"We're a four member band that writes a lot of songs about what it's like to live in the state of Maine," Barker said.

Yup, Flooded Cellar's song catalogue doesn't end at snow storm songs. They've recorded videos and songs about everything from mud season to tick-checks to firewood prep.

Flooded Cellar's entire collection can be found here.

