'The Phantom of the Opera' returns to Broadway starring Mainer Sara Esty

After a 19-month hiatus, the longest-running show in Broadway history opens later this month and Maine State Ballet alumnus Sara Esty will take center stage.

NEW YORK, New York — After a 19-month hiatus, the longest-running show in Broadway history is returning to the stage next week. And when the curtain comes up on Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera,' a Mainer will take center stage.

Sara Esty, who started dancing at the Maine State Ballet when she was seven years old, will take center stage as Meg Giry when 'The Phantom of the Opera' opens on October 22 at the Majestic Theatre in New York City after its longest-running hiatus due to the pandemic.

For Esty, dancing has been her life. "It was a part of my existence and kind of help make up the fibers of my being, which sounds dramatic but it was kind of true. When I was a kid if I wasn't physically active I was kind of a nightmare," Esty chuckles.

Her fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Gray introduced Esty to the Phantom score which she says became an "obsession throughout my childhood," but the path to Broadway started years before in ballet class.

"The greatest gift of my artistic life has been the Maine State Ballet family," explains Esty.

Maine State Ballet's artistic director Mrs. Meilie was in the New York City Ballet and Esty says she helped prepare her for a professional ballet career. Mr. Meile helped prepare Esty for Broadway with his musical theater background. She says all of her teachers at Maine State Ballet taught her and her twin sister not only discipline but a love of the arts and gave her the confidence to go after her dreams.

After graduating from Gorham High School, Esty was accepted into the Miami City Ballet where she later became a company member and soloist, dancing for there for ten years.

It was in Miami that Esty found her voice, quite literally, when she sang in West Side Story.

"It kind of started something and now I won't shut up," laughs Esty. Six years ago she made her Broadway debut in 'An American in Paris.' She has been waiting over a year to play her new role as Meg Giry in Phantom as she was cast before the show was shut down in 2020.

"I'm like rearing and ready to go!"

Because of the hiatus, for the first time in 30 years, Phantom is undergoing a revival of sorts, as the entire company is back in rehearsals making tweaks and getting the musical ready for its opening later this month.

For Esty, it's been a long wait but she's excited that the arts are coming back in full force.